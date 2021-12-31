Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.