Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives $11.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 17,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,219. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.40%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

