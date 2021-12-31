Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $591.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $521.05 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

