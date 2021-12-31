Granger Management LLC Buys 6,370 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Granger Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 0.5% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.85. 11,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.