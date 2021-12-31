Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $630.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

