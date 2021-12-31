Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.46

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $18.68. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

