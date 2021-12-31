Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,462,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$615,553.25.

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 139,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,480.00.

Shares of GR opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 21.08 and a quick ratio of 21.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

