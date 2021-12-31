Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

GTBIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 383,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,070. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

