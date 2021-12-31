Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

