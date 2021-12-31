Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of GBNH stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $17.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.