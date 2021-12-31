Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO Sells $14,546.50 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $14,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.94 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 45.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

