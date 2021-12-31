Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.86. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 40,360 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

