Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.