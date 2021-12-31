Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Albemarle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

