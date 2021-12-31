Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $801.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $483.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $781.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

