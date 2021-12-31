Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

