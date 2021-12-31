Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,924.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,923.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

