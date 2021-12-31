Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 364.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,174,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 921,461 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

