Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,322 shares.The stock last traded at $208.52 and had previously closed at $205.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

