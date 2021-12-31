Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

