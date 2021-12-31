Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

