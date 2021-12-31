Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $167.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.