Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $2.50 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2,240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

