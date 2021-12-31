Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

