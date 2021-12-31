Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 766 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

