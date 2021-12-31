Harvest Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.49 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $95.42 million and $53.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $145.46 or 0.00303506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

