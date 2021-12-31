Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.90 ($2.02). Hays shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 3,894,908 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 195 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.36.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

