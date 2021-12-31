HC Wainwright Increases Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $28.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
DVAX opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
