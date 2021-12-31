HC Wainwright Increases Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $28.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.