HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.11 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

