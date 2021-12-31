HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 259 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.36 and a 200-day moving average of $303.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

