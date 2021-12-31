Head to Head Analysis: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 12.64 $602.74 million $31.91 53.19

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 20.85% 369.24% 25.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytek BioSciences and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mettler-Toledo International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.48%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,515.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. Th

