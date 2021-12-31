Head-To-Head Comparison: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 23.63% 7.71% 1.07% CrossFirst Bankshares 27.62% 8.92% 1.01%

Renasant has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 1 3.00

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Renasant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renasant and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $733.66 million 2.88 $83.65 million $3.01 12.59 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.68 $12.60 million $1.09 14.27

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Renasant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

