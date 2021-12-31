Head to Head Review: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

This table compares UBS Group and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.73 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.41 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.10 $29.61 million $3.20 6.63

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UBS Group and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.97, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CF Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

