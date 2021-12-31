Head to Head Survey: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 59.90 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.55 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

