Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 124,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,068,121 shares.The stock last traded at $141.69 and had previously closed at $141.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

