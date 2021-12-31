Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

HCSG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

