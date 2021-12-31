Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a hold rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,755.19 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $1,021.00 and a one year high of $1,949.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,747.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,579.70.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

