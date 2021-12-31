Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a hold rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,755.19 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $1,021.00 and a one year high of $1,949.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,747.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,579.70.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

