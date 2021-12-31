Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $31,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

