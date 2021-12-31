Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

