Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $13.33 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $314.77 million, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

