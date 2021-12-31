Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.