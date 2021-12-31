Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $803,534.56 and approximately $12,490.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.24 or 0.07890625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.25 or 1.00162090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

