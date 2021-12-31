High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for High Tide.

HITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

HITI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $255.87 million and a P/E ratio of -71.50. High Tide has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

