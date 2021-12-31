Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

