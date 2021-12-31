HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.64

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.71. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 29,666 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

