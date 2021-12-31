HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.70.

HFC opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 299.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 529,240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 32.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $580,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

