HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

HMSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

