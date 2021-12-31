Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Hord has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $255,248.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.93 or 0.07893602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.74 or 0.99924320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,488,915 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

