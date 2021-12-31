Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $3,386.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Howdoo has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,842,793 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

