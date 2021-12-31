HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, HUNT has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $83.16 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007079 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

