Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,235 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $148,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.